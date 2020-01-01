Maluleka: Will Kaizer Chiefs regret releasing midfielder to Mamelodi Sundowns early?

Will Amakhosi's decision to let the Tembisa-born star join the Brazilians before the end of the season come back to haunt them?

George Maluleka has finally joined after opted against keeping him beyond the expiry of his contract.

In March, Amakhosi announced the midfielder had already signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians - and this was revealed in one of the many meetings the two parties held while negotiating a new deal.

Fortunately, the season was suspended soon afterwards due to the coronavirus pandemic - and Maluleka never got to experience the wrath of Amakhosi fans who felt betrayed by his decision to leave for the Brazilians.

At the time, there were questions on whether or not Chiefs should release Maluleka early so that he can be with his new teammates, and the management played their cards close to their chest and kept club fans guessing on what could be their next move.

However, that is no longer the case as Chiefs felt they didn't need him for the remaining matches of the suspended season.

But will Amakhosi regret letting Maluleka go and was this the right decision?

The Naturena-based outfit is in pole position to win their first title in five years - they lead second-placed Sundowns by four points although Pitso Mosimane's men have played a game less.

This makes the title race even more interesting because Maluleka would be expected to share inside information on Chiefs when the season resumes.

But it would be much sweeter to Maluleka whose agent, Sean Roberts, confirmed the decision taken by Chiefs left the player surprised because he wanted to finish the season and possibly help the team win the league.

Maluleka has one league medal with Chiefs, won five years ago when the club was unstoppable under Stuart Baxter.

Now, the latest developments mean he will not get the winners' medal this season - whether the league trophy goes to Naturena or Chloorkop - because he's not registered with the PSL.

He can train with Sundowns but he cannot play competitive matches - and that's the only heartbreak the player had to make peace with especially after working extremely hard to put Chiefs where they are on the PSL log.

If Chiefs were to slip and surrender their lead to Sundowns in the remaining matches, they will definitely regret letting Maluleka go.

In any case, Amakhosi should have let him finish the season because of the impact he had thus far - five assists in 19 league matches despite often playing in a deeper midfield role alongside Willard Katsande.

Maluleka's actions may have angered the club but they still needed him - more so because a few of the players who can fill in the void in midfield have not been playing regularly - and therefore will require a higher level of fitness to be on the same level as other players.

While Chiefs have the likes of Kearyn Baccus and Siphelele Ntshangase who can easily come in and do an excellent job in midfield, it is the combination and understanding of Maluleka, Katsande and Lebogang Manyama that has really made Ernst Middendorp's team dominant this season.