Maluleka: The former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder’s presence will inspire Mamelodi Sundowns - Feutmba

The retired midfielder speaks on the former Amakhosi player's influence at Masandawana

legend Roger Feutmba says former midfielder George Maluleka must consider himself fortunate to sign a three-year deal at Chlookop.

Although the former midfield general believes the Tembisa-born midfielder is one of the top quality players in the Premier Soccer League ( ), he explains age might have been against him when it comes to securing his future.

Amakhosi announced Mido’s shocking move to coach Pitso Mosimane’s men a few months ago but the reigning PSL champions only confirmed the deal this week, and Feutmba has praised the signing.

“I think it’s a good deal, I believe it’s good for the player because when you have a possibility to sign a contract somewhere at that age means he’s a good player,” Feutmba told Goal.

“When you also consider his age, it’s a good deal for him especially for a team like Sundowns. You can say he’s fortunate because at that age, 31, many can write him off and many clubs can possibly offer a one-year deal.

“To afford to get a three-year deal means he has what it takes to play for Sundowns and can still continue playing competitive football for the next five or six years.

“I think the technical team and the management believe in this boy and there's no doubt that he can add value at Sundowns.”

On the former Cape Town and SuperSport United anchorman’s qualities, the ‘General’ is impressed with the 31-year-old’s drive and hunger.

“What I like about him is that he’s not just a quality player but one that possesses a good attitude. When I watch him, I see a player that is committed. He is driven to succeed, ready to give everything and has a competitive or fighting attitude even at that age,” he added.

“You will never say he’s 31 when he plays, I believe Sundowns will definitely benefit from him. I think the technical team has been following him when it comes to taking care of himself off the field of play.

“There’s no doubt about his discipline, he takes care of his body and yeah, he’s going to fit in, and just because Sundowns is involved on many fronts, his experience will benefit the club.”

Although he will play for Sundowns next season, Feutmba explores how the Bafana Bafana international’s presence helps the Tshwane giants in the current season.

“The only thing he can contribute is by bringing lots of experience in motivating the team behind the scenes. He has new teammates now and he will help behind the scenes,” he continued.

“He will have an opportunity to adjust and learn his new teammates but it’s sad because training with teammates is not allowed for now. I think he will also prepare for the next season because he will not get involved in the games.

“His presence will be vital for Sundowns as they look to win the remaining games because he is experienced in the game.”