Maluleka: Should Kaizer Chiefs continue to field departing midfielder for the remainder of the season?

The PSL has suspended the upcoming games but there's still hope that the league will go ahead and Middendorp has a tough decision to make at Amakhosi

When the news of George Maluleka signing a pre-contract with surfaced last week, fans were divided on whether or not Ernst Middendorp should continue fielding the midfielder.

But the fact of the matter is that Maluleka is a Chiefs player and that will only change when he finally leaves for the Brazilians in July.

And this simply means Middendorp has the right to play him in the remaining matches of the season although there could be repercussions - especially given the reception Maluleka received from his own club fans when Chiefs broke the news.

Some felt it was good that he's leaving while others felt the midfielder should have stayed at Chiefs and were hurt by his decision to want to leave for Sundowns.

With only eight games remaining before the end of the current season, the technical team has some big decisions to make - do they allow Maluleka to play or not?

The expectation is that the majority of Chiefs fans would be against Middendorp's decision - good or bad - on Maluleka. If he plays him then Middendorp would be criticised and Maluleka could be booed by the fans, and if he's benched and Chiefs miss out on the league title then again the German mentor would be blamed for sidelining one of his key players at this stage of the season.

What is it going to be?

Chiefs set a bad precedent in 2014 when Lehlohonolo Majoro refused to renew his contract with them by then freezing out the striker.

Majoro was made to train on his own after Chiefs discovered that he had signed a pre-contract with - this was soon after snubbing a deal to join SuperSport United.

Ironically, Maluleka was part of the deal which would have seen Majoro move to the Tshwane-based outfit and Amakhosi had to pay an extra fee to lure the midfielder to Naturena.

Majoro was eventually allowed to join Pirates but he never featured for the Glamour Boys after making the admission of signing the pre-contract with the Buccaneers.

Now, Maluleka sat at the negotiation table with Chiefs for weeks before coming out and letting them know of his pre-contract with Sundowns.

While the 31-year-old midfielder has been an integral member of the Middendorp's team this season, stats prove that Chiefs didn't really miss him in the games they played without him.

In total, Chiefs have lost six games across all competitions thus far - and Maluleka was in the starting line-up in all those games while they are unbeaten in the three matches he missed this season - two wins and a draw.

But in contrast, this is a player that has contributed five assists in all competitions this season - and if Middendorp decides to drop him for good then he would have to find someone with similar traits and heart to fill in for Maluleka.

And looking at the current squad, Chiefs have that type of player in Dumisani Zuma and Lebogang Manyama but it would require a total shake-up in player personnel, especially now that Willard Katsande is still injured.

The suspension of matches due to the coronavirus is undoubtedly a blessing in disguise as it would give the 61-year-old mentor enough time to make a decision and work on different combinations should he choose to freeze Maluleka out of his starting line-up.

Maluleka is a professional and will be expected to act accordingly in the remaining months of his contract with Chiefs by contributing towards helping the team win the league - and Middendorp shouldn't be emotional about this whole situation no matter the pressure he finds himself in when the season resumes.

He should not dismantle his winning combinations and risk losing the league title because of one player who's leaving the club - a cool head is needed for the sake of stability in the team.

What happened to Majoro didn't happen under his watch - and the management shouldn't influence his decision with regard to Maluleka - because if he benches him and it backfires then he will have to shoulder the blame as the manager and will be praised if the club wins something with the midfielder in the team.