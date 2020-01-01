Maluleka: Midfielder's departure has left Kaizer Chiefs' title dreams in tatters

Amakhosi have struggled for positive results since the return of football, but it is the absence of the 32-year-old that has really hurt the team most

When George Maluleka left for , had lost only four games and were four points ahead of their title rivals.

But since his departure, Amakhosi have lost their grip on the league title and have allowed Sundowns to claw back and go tied on points at the top of the standings.

And this has left a sour taste in the mouth of Ernst Middendorp, whose frustration he could not hide when his team suffered a 1-0 loss to last weekend.

Middendorp has already admitted that Maluleka's departure was a huge loss but brushed claims that his team was struggling for positive results as a result of the decision to let the midfielder go before the season finished.

The truth is that Maluleka's departure has really dented Amakhosi's title dreams, and Middendorp is yet to find solutions in central midfield.

The German mentor tried Nkosingiphile Ngcobo in that position with Willard Katsande when football returned and later used Bernard Parker and Lebogang Manyama.

However, the combination play isn't the same anymore, and Chiefs aren't playing with the same intensity and fluidity in midfield.

Middendorp has even opted to add pace on the wings in an attempt to try and attack using flanks rather than through the middle as the midfield is clearly often disjointed.

Chiefs tend to lose possession cheaply in the final third and it is for this reason they haven't scored enough goals in the past few games.

Players such as Katsande, Manyama, Siphelele Ntshangase and Parker have had to push forward in an effort to get the goals for the team and by so doing, they leave a hole in midfield and left the back four exposed.

And it's no surprise that Chiefs have conceded a whopping nine goals in six matches while registering a single win, drawing two and losing the other three.

One of the main reasons Chiefs are still holding on top their top spot is that other teams, including Sundowns, have not been performing either but it may not long before they catch up, especially if Middendorp doesn't act quickly.

Middendorp has a few options but he hasn't exhausted them all and while it may have been a collective decision to let Maluleka go, he is the one who's going to take the blame should Amakhosi not lift the league trophy.

For instance, Kearyn Baccus hasn't been given a chance and everyone knows what he can offer the club.

He was tipped to be Maluleka's successor soon after the news of the midfielder's departure to Sundowns was confirmed but this hasn't been the case, perhaps because of fitness issues.

After taking the by storm in his first few games, many expected him to walk straight into the starting line-up and take over from Maluleka. After all, he played there a few times this season when the now Sundowns player wasn't playing.

There is also Dumisani Zuma available but Middendorp doesn't appear to be a huge fan of him and that should change really quickly.

Middendorp has little time to find a solution and get the right player to link up the midfield with the attack - rather than hoofing the ball from the back all the way to the strikers to see if they can score without any support from the attacking midfielders.