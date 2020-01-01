Maluleka: Mamelodi Sundowns announce midfielder's signing from Kaizer Chiefs

The 31-year-old left Naturena on Tuesday following the expiry of his contract and he has now been unveiled by the Brazilians

have officially announced the signing of George Maluleka from .

In a statement released by the club on Wednesday, Maluleka has penned a three-year deal.

The announcement comes a day after Amakhosi opted against keeping Maluleka beyond the expiry of his contract so that he could finish the season.

More teams

"Mamelodi Sundowns is delighted to announce George Maluleka has signed a three-year deal with the Brazilians," read the statement.

"Maluleka, who spent 6 years at Naturena is swapping gold for yellow and is crossing the Jukskei to Chloorkop to compete for major silverware on offer on the African continent and beyond."

As expected, Maluleka is ineligible to play for his new team as the season is not officially concluded.

However, Sundowns confirmed he will continue to train and be registered with the as soon as the transfer window opens.

"Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the transfer window in is closed until the 2019/20 season reaches its conclusion and Maluleka will be registered as soon as it opens," revealed the club.

"For the time being Maluleka will not be able to feature but will start training and get acquainted with his new club and teammates."

"The Yellow Nation welcomes George Maluleka to the most successful team in the PSL era."

Maluleka enjoyed huge success in terms of trophies in his first few months at Amakhosi - winning a league and Cup double with the Soweto giants during the 2014/15 season.

However, Chiefs have struggled to replicate the same success over the past five years with Maluleka and other top players in the team.

Article continues below

In March, the Glamour Boys announced Maluleka had signed a pre-contract with the Tshwane giants but the club had been refusing to confirm the news until today.

Maluleka will compete with the likes of Tiyani Mabunda, Andile Jali, Hlompho Kekana, Oupa Manyisa, Lucky Mohomi and Sammy Seabi among other players for a place in Sundowns' central midfield.

Sundowns are expected to make a few more signings at the end of the season, including Ricardo Goss and Gift Motupa from .