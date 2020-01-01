Maluleka made a wrong move from Kaizer Chiefs to Mamelodi Sundowns - Khanye

The Amakhosi midfielder signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians last month and will join a star-studded midfield at Chloorkop

Former winger Junior Khanye sees George Maluleka’s move from Amakhosi to as doomed and feels that the player will fail to assert himself in the already established Downs midfield.

Maluleka is set to join Sundowns next season after signing a pre-contract with Pitso Mosimane’s side.

When the Chiefs star completes his move to Sundowns, he will have to muscle his way into an already star-studded central midfield boasting of the likes of captain Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali and Tiyani Mabunda given none of them leaves the club.

That task of unseating such seasoned campaigners has seen Khanye predicting that Maluleka will flop at the Brazilians.

Khanye also feels that signing a pre-contract was an untimely move that might inconvenience Premier Soccer League ( ) leaders Chiefs at a critical moment when football continues following the coronavirus break.

Chiefs will have to face title-chasing Sundowns as the league race hots up and Maluleka might not be available for selection for the crucial encounter.

“He is going to have to compete with Hlompho and Jali. I don’t think he will be able to play under instruction at Sundowns,” Khanye told iDiskiTV as per Phakaaathi.

“I don’t think it was his idea to move there, the agent might have been involved. Maluleka might not play against Sundowns for Chiefs this season, this will kill Chiefs in the game the two sides will face each other.

"This move was to kill Chiefs but George will not get game time at Sundowns.”

Chiefs are four points clear at the top of the standings but Sundowns have a game in hand, a scenario which could see them narrow the gap to just a point before the two giants collide.

If Maluleka, who has made 19 league appearances for Chiefs this season, fails to impress at Sundowns, he would be the second Chiefs-to-Sundowns flop in recent seasons after George Lebese could not command a regular place having dumped Amakhosi for Downs.