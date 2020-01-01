Maluleka, Kapinga, Goss, Shalulile and Mvala deals done: Who else should Mamelodi Sundowns sign and why?

The Brazilians have already finalised the signatures of five players but do they need to add more before the start of the new season?

have been busy in the transfer market ahead of the 2020-21 season which is set to get underway in the first week of October.

So far, the Brazilians have bolstered almost all their departments with George Maluleka, Lesedi Kapinga and Mothobi Mvala arriving to strengthen their midfield while Peter Shalulile has been brought in to lead the strikeforce.

Ricardo Goss hasn't been unveiled as yet but Goal has it on good authority he's already put pen to paper to bring about competition in the goalkeeping department for the next three seasons with an option to renew for a further two years.

The likes of Grant Magerman and Haashim Domingo have also been linked with Sundowns but the truth is that the club doesn't need them in the immediate future - and can be loaned out to get time elsewhere and be brought in to join the rest of their teammates in future.

But who else should Sundowns sign and why?

Looking at the current squad, Tshwane giants appear to be covered across the board in terms of players - but everyone knows how ambitious Pitso Mosimane and his technical team are, especially because they are looking to win the Caf again.

They also have the obligation to maintain their domestic success and this will require them to have a big squad with depth and quality.

Certain players could also be offloaded in order to open the door for those who may come in as Mosimane wants to refresh the squad and bring in those who are hungry enough to win trophies.

But as things stand, Mosimane doesn't need to overhaul his squad but reinforce a few positions in order for Sundowns to stay competitive on all fronts.

Aubrey Modiba

The first player that comes to mind is none other than Aubrey Modiba.

Apart from wanting to win trophies, Modiba deserves a shot at a big club like Sundowns more so because he's still young, energetic and has outgrown the SuperSport United brand in the last four years as he's become their star player.

Sundowns need him because of his versatility; he's the type of player that would fit in well to how Mosimane usually utilises his players.

Modiba can play as a left-back and as a left-winger and with Tebogo Langerman already approaching the twilight of his career, the technical team needs someone like the Polokwane-born left-footer to take over from the former man in the long term.

Of course, there's Lyle Lakay in the picture but the addition of Modiba would also increase competition among the said players.

Modiba would add more than just creating competition to the duo but he will also get a chance to challenge Themba Zwane and Promise Mkhuma for that left-wing position at the same time.

Kermit Erasmus

The Brazilians are already closing in on Gift Motupa who was Gavin Hunt's go-to-guy in terms of scoring goals at Bidvest Wits last season but the Olympian previously showed that he often cracks under pressure.

And with the pressure he will find at Sundowns, chances are that he'd up warming the bench unless he takes his game to another level under Mosimane.

For instance, things didn't go according to plan for him at but that could be because of other unknown factors - but from the distance, the magnitude of the club overwhelmed him, he was still very young at the time, and the fans gave him a torrid time - and those are some of the factors that impacted him negatively.

Now, the Brazilians need a proven and an experienced goalscorer, and Kermit Erasmus, who has been linked with a move to Chloorkop in recent months, could fit in like a hand in a glove at Sundowns.

While Shalulile's addition is perfect with Mauricio Affonso also available, Sundowns cannot only rely on those two strikers for goals - they need depth in that department to be able to sustain the success they have achieved so far.

Rushine De Reuck

The only department Sundowns have seemingly forgotten about is the centre-back position where Motjeka Madisha, Ricardo Nascimento, Wayne Arendse and Mosa Lebusa usually play among others in the current squad.

And the technical team needs to make a decision to bring in another young and quality centre-back with the potential to be a great defender.

Rivaldo Coetzee has already been converted into a central midfielder while Arendse is in the twilight of his career and could retire soon.

Ngcongca's future is hanging in the balance after it emerged that he's a wanted man in .

Rushine De Reuck is one player that could walk into that Sundowns starting line-up and take over from either Madisha or Lebusa.

Interestingly, have already said they won't stand in any of their players' ways if there are good offers for them to grow as professionals.

And Sundowns should break the bank to get De Reuck who proved to be a reliable and solid defender for the Team of Choice under Eric Tinkler.