Maluleka: Is Kaizer Chiefs midfielder's age a cause for concern for Mamelodi Sundowns?

Will the Tembisa-born star silence critics and perform beyond expectations at the Brazilians despite being on the other side of 30?

George Maluleka is joining from ahead of the start of next season after signing a pre-contract with them - but there are concerns over his acquisition especially from one legend Charles Motlohi.

Motlohi, who played for the Brazilians in the late 90s and early 2000s, questioned the idea behind Pitso Mosimane recruiting Maluleka despite being on the other side of 30, saying the midfielder's age may lead to not getting enough game time at the club.

Maluleka is 31, and looking back at the players who joined Sundowns at the same age as the Tembisa-born midfielder, Motlohi may well have a point although it is ultimately up to Mosimane to decide how he utilises his new signing for the upcoming campaign.

There are several high-profile players of the same age as Maluleka who were signed by Mosimane but struggled for game time and eventually didn't last at Sundowns in recent years.

Take nothing away from Maluleka; he is a great player with so much potential to become one of the best midfielders in the country - but he hasn't been as consistent as he should be and that could be his biggest downfall at Sundowns, especially as he would be fighting for a position with players such as Hlompho Kekana, Andile Jali and Tiyani Mabunda among others.

But looking back from when Mosimane took over in 2012, players such as Jeremy Brockie (31 at the time), Oupa Manyisa, who had just turned 29 when he joined Sundowns from , haven't had successful stints with the Tshwane giants.

Manyisa is currently nursing a nasty injury but he has hardly been a regular while Brockie - one of the best strikers during his time with SuperSport United - had to request a loan move to just over a season after joining Sundowns as he struggled to replicate the same form that made football fans in the country fall in love with him.

Mosimane has already indicated the players who are coming in will be used mainly in next season's Caf .

However, his work rate and determination to succeed at Sundowns will be vital in making his stay a success.

Of course, some players have defied the 'age talk' by maintaining their high standards even when they are on the wrong side of their 30s but it is often not wise to leave a top team for another when you are at Maluleka's age.

Had Maluleka joined Sundowns in his mid-20s, then his age wouldn't have been an issue. It is not only at Sundowns that this has proved to be a problem (with the exception of goalkeepers) - but Moeneeb Josephs also fell victim to it when he left Pirates for and later - he had to surrender his No.1 jersey to Darren Keet and Siyabonga Mbatha respectively.

Very few coaches tend to get this right with certain players - Gavin Hunt being one of them - but that isn't always the case as players such as Vuyo Mere and Eleazar Rodgers didn't crack it at Bidvest Wits after being bought in their 30s.

At this stage, it would be difficult to conclude if Maluleka will struggle at Sundowns but his age definitely raises eyebrows more so because a lot will be expected from him as someone who's coming from Chiefs.

It is also worth noting teams such as Pirates and Chiefs hardly sign in-field players who are 30 and above - and when they do, they also tend to get it wrong - the perfect example being Asavela Mbekile at Bucs and Mario Booysen at Amakhosi - the pair left their respective former clubs for Stellenbosch FC and AmaZulu respectively.