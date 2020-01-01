Maluleka: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder to join Mamelodi Sundowns

The 31-year-old will return to the Tshwane but this time to unite with Pitso Mosimane at Chloorkop

will leave Kaizer Chiefs for at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with Pitso Mosimane's men.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Amakhosi confirmed talks between them and Maluleka had reached an "unexpected ending" with the player breaking the news to the management during negotiations.

The Glamour Boys revealed they had offered Maluleka a two-year deal with an option to renew for a further year but the midfielder turned it down.

"The contract talks between Kaizer Chiefs and midfielder George ‘Mido’ Maluleka have reached an unexpected ending," said Chiefs in the statement.

"Kaizer Chiefs offered the 31-year-old a two-year contract extension + one-year option to renew on his current contract, but he turned it down.

"Following a string of negotiations, the player himself revealed to the club that he has signed a pre-contract with Mamelodi Sundowns."

Chiefs further stated that Sundowns had not informed them about their engagements with Maluleka, who is in his final three months of his contract with them.

"Notably, Mamelodi Sundowns have not informed Chiefs about their engagements with George Maluleka as protocol dictates," the statement continued.

"Maluleka joined Kaizer Chiefs in January 2014 and his current contract is due to end on 30 June 2020."

The 31-year-old joined the Soweto giants in January 2014 from SuperSport United and has been a key figure for the club since then.

He helped Chiefs win a league and cup double during his first full season under the tutelage of Stuart Baxter.

The last four-and-half seasons, however, have been difficult for the club as they failed to win any major silverware.

Maluleka has played 168 matches across all competitions for Chiefs since his arrival, scoring 11 goals and registering 23 assists in the process.

This season only, the Tembisa-born midfielder has featured in 24 games for the club, including three appearances in the Telkom Knockout Cup and a single appearance in the Nedbank Cup without finding the back of the net.

However, he has five assists to his name and still has a chance to bag a few more should Ernst Middendorp continue to use him even after hearing the news of him leaving Chiefs.