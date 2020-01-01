Maluleka: Kaizer Chiefs midfielder is securing his future by joining Mamelodi Sundowns – Isaacs

The former Amakhosi defender shares his thoughts on Maluleka’s move to Masandawana

With having announced midfielder George Maluleka has signed a pre-contract with , Goal spoke to former Amakhosi defender Dominic Isaacs on the move, with the legend saying no player is irreplaceable.

‘Mido’ was in the final six months of his contract at Naturena and his future has been a subject of speculation as he has been linked with a move to Europe, but has opted to join the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

Although coach Pitso Mosimane confirmed they have signed three players last week without giving their names, the former Chiefs central defender is confident the Tembisa-born midfielder has taken a decision to secure his future whilst backing him to fight for his place at Chloorkop.

“I think we all know football is a short career and this means when you reach the age of 28 or 29, you must plan ahead and secure your future,” Isaacs told Goal.

“You need to make a move that can benefit you and your family because there is no loyalty in football. I think if Sundowns can offer something better than what was offered by Chiefs then he has to make a choice.

“There’s no doubt that Sundowns tabled a better deal for George. Come two years’ time, when Chiefs don’t want George they would release him. So, he’s doing what’s best for him and his family, he knows what’s best for him.”

Speaking about the fact he will face competition from the likes of Andile Jali, Hlompho Kekana as well as Rivaldo Coetzee, ‘Domza’ backs the former SuperSport United midfielder to fight for a place under Mosimane.

“Look, Sundowns is always a team that wants to play in the Caf and they are involved in many cup competitions, I’m sure George will fight and get his chance,” he added.

“His opportunity will come but it will depend on him if he’s working hard and never relaxes at Sundowns.

“We know the quality of Sundowns, they have one of the best midfielders in the league and he will have to work very hard to impress and get his chance.”

On how the move can hurt coach Ernst Middendorp’s men going beyond the 2020/21 PSL season, the retired defender stated the log leaders are a big team and will cope.

“Look, there’s no player that is bigger than Chiefs, it can be whoever. Chiefs is a big club and they will always find a way and fill the void,” he continued.

“There are so many players that have left Chiefs in the past but the club has always been one of the biggest in – everybody is replaceable.”