Maluleka: Kaizer Chiefs in contract renewal talks with star midfielder

The Tembisa-born maestro is likely to stay at Naturena beyond June 2020 as he's currently negotiating a new deal with the club

Goal can exclusively reveal and George Maluleka are locked in negotiations over a new deal.

According to a source privy to the situation, Amakhosi have tabled a three-year deal for Maluleka, and the club is hopeful Maluleka will eventually sign on the dotted line.

"A new three-year deal has been offered to him but the two parties are still negotiating," the source revealed to Goal.

"The club is optimistic he will sign. George is happy at Chiefs and hasn't expressed a desire to leave. So, he is staying put," added the source.

Maluleka is in the final six months of his contract with the Soweto giants and eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club of his choice.

However, he has remained loyal to Amakhosi as he hasn't signed anything with any club despite rumours several local clubs are after his services.

The 31-year-old midfielder has been with Chiefs since January 2014, and in 2017, he signed a three-year deal with the Naturena-based side.

He has been instrumental in Ernst Middendorp's side topping the standings this season with his four assists in 16 league matches.

Last year Maluleka was linked with a possible move to after Glasgow were reported to be monitoring his progress at Amakhosi.