Maluleka: Fifa’s new contract proposal must be applauded - Makaab

The veteran agent has expressed delight in how the governing body plans to change transfer laws due to the coronavirus

In the wake of reports that Fifa is proposing to change transfer laws considering the fact football has come to a halt around the globe due to the coronavirus pandemic, experienced agent Mike Makaab shares his thoughts.

Makaab says the move should be applauded as the virus is affecting not only the players but all the stakeholders including the sponsors.

The ProSport International’s boss was reacting to transfer issues including ’ midfielder George Maluleka who is set to join at the end of the current Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

“It’s a good proposal and it must be applauded. You can think of a situation that can happen if the games cannot continue and be finished,” Makaab told Isolezwe.

“So many things can be affected because the sponsors and the television broadcasters want the games to be played and the season finished.

“The players must also know where they stand, this doesn’t only affect them but many people. Therefore everybody must have a role to play in fighting this pandemic.”

With PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza having announced the 2019/20 season could be finished no later than June 30, a number of players that have signed pre-contracts with their new clubs might be affected should the games not resume.

The Amakhosi midfielder is expected to report for duty at Chloorkop on July 1 but with the global football governing body having reportedly tabled a proposal, ‘Mido’ could remain at Naturena beyond the expiry of his contract.

As reported by Reuters, Fifa has proposed where an agreement is due to expire at the original end date of a season, such expiry be extended until the new end date of the season.

With the current PSL table-toppers having already confirmed the former SuperSport United midfielder’s move to the Brazilians, his future remains a subject of speculation.

While former Chiefs defender Patrick Mabedi has called for the 31-year-old to be benched, it remains to be discovered if coach Ernst Middendorp will feature the hard-working midfielder in their remaining matches.