Maluleka: Fifa proposal could see him at Kaizer Chiefs beyond June 30

The Amakhosi midfielder could remain with the Soweto giants beyond the expiry of his contract after joining Masandawana

Following his move to that was announced by a few weeks ago, midfielder George Maluleka could stay with his team beyond the expiry of his contract on June 30.

This is according to the new transfer rules that were proposed by the world football governing body, Fifa, where players in his position faced uncerntainty on their futures, as the Premier Soccer League ( ) season remains suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the -based body, contracts may be extended by new rules to ensure the 2019/20 season finishes.

“Where an agreement is due to expire at the original end date of a season, such expiry be extended until the new end date of the season,” reads a Fifa document as per a Reuters report.

“Where an agreement is due to commence at the original start date of a new season, such commencement be delayed until the new start date of a new season.

“In case of overlapping seasons and/or registration periods, and unless all parties agree otherwise, priority be given to the former club to complete their season with their original squad, in order to safeguard the integrity of a domestic league championship.”

In addition, the former SuperSport United midfielder’s current contract at Naturena was supposed to end in June this year, but with the season suspended, his future has become a subject of speculation.

Whilst PSL chairman Dr. Irvin Khoza announced the suspension of the games last week, he hoped the season may be finished by June 30.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen if coach Ernst Middendorp will feature the hard-working midfielder in their remaining matches.

Amakhosi are still set to face the reigning PSL champions and a number of Chiefs legends have called for the German to bench the 31-year-old.