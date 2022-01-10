Maluleka: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star close to leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for Cape Town City? - agent comments

George Maluleka's agent, Sean Roberts, has dismissed reports linking the Mamelodi Sundowns star to Premier Soccer League side, Cape Town City.

While the 33-year-old central midfielder's future at the Tshwane giants is uncertain due to his lack of regular game time, Roberts insisted that there are no talks that have been held between the club and the player regarding any transfer away from the PSL champions.

"We haven’t had any talks with any club and we haven’t even talked with Sundowns about George going out on loan. I am surprised he’s not playing at Sundowns," Roberts is quoted saying by Sowetan Live.

"We will hear what’s happening in the next couple of weeks. All he wants to do is to play, whether at Sundowns or anywhere else we’ll see. At this moment, he’s fully committed at Sundowns.

"Obviously, any player at this level wants to play."

In a recent interview, former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Sandile Ndlovu advised both Maluleka and Sibusiso Vilakazi - who has also not been much involved with the PSL champions - to leave the Chloorkop-based club.

"They must be allowed to leave because there's no need to stay in a team while you not playing for over two years," Ndlovu told Soccer Laduma.

"They are too good to not get game-time. They need to save their careers and allow themselves to finish strong, they are not getting any younger."

Ndlovu insisted there was no need for the two stars to remain at a club that has always signed top players in every transfer window.

"Sundowns always bring top players in every transfer window, and if you can't get game-time for a season, what's the use of staying?" he asked.

"Leave and go elsewhere. You can't be celebrating earning money or trophies while you are not playing. Save yourself from that stress."

As uncertainty continues to hover over ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Maluleka and Vilakazi's futures, the Pretoria club started the campaign on a brighter note and are at the top of the PSL table with a 14-point gap after playing 19 games.

In the ongoing transfer window, Sundowns have already secured the services of experienced winger Bradley Ralani, who was signed from Cape Town City.