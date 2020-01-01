Why Maluleka’s departure to Mamelodi Sundowns is a blow for Kaizer Chiefs - Kannemeyer

The retired Amakhosi defender speaks about the midfielder’s move to Masandawana

Former defender David Kannemeyer has expressed disappointment with how the Soweto giants handled George Maluleka’s contract situation, saying it’s a blow to let him go.

The retired left-back believes Amakhosi still have a long way to go to match ’ success because coach Pitso Mosimane is a step ahead when planning for glory.

Kannemeyer’s sentiments come after ‘Mido’ turned down an offer to extend his stay with coach Ernst Middendorp’s men and signed a pre-contract with the Brazilians.

He was eventually unveiled at Chloorkop this week.

“It is a big blow and we are going to have to see how that will unfold. I am not sure who they have in their development in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC) to step up at this point since George left,” Kannnmeyer told Phakaaathi.

“I have always said that over the last 10 to 15 years, Chiefs have not really stepped up to the plate and signed players, and the unfortunate part [or fortunate for Sundowns] is that Sundowns have been buying the players and having the success.”

Having played for both Sundowns and Chiefs in his career, the Cape Town-based legend has urged the Premier Soccer League ( ) log leaders to buy quality players, saying he doesn’t see anyone capable of replacing Maluleka.

“You do not buy success but you buy quality players and the coach will make that work and coach Pitso Mosimane has done that very well,” he added.

“It unfortunate for Chiefs that they haven’t done what Sundowns have been doing and that is the downfall, because now who will step up to George’s place? I don’t see anyone who can step up.”

The Naturena-based giants are still banned by Fifa after they were found guilty of illegally signing Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado ‘Dax’ Andrianarimanana, who was shipped out to Black , but they have appealed the decision.

As part of the sanction, Chiefs are not allowed to sign players for two consecutive transfer windows and they have since retained midfielder Siphelele Ntshangase, goalkeeper Brylon Petersen and left-back Philani Zulu this week.

On the other hand, they released midfielders Kabelo Mahlasela and Joseph Molangoane whilst also parting ways with the 31-year-old former Cape Town midfielder.