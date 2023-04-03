Maluleka collapse: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star breaks silence after AmaZulu-Swallows clash

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Maluleka has broken his silence regarding his on-field collapse during a game between AmaZulu and Swallows.

Maluleka has a heart condition

The experienced player is a key player for Usuthu

AmaZulu are set to face Cape Town City

WHAT HAPPENED?: The 34-year-old was given medical attention on the field during Saturday night's PSL match in Durban before an ambulance transported him to the sidelines.

AmaZulu went on to lose the game 1-0 and his teammates were visibly worried after the match which took place at Moses Mabhida Stadium, while the club's head coach Romain Folz admitted that he was concerned with the health condition of the player.

Maluleka has since indicated that he is fine and thanked supporters for all the positive messages via his official Instagram account.

WHAT WAS SAID?: I would just like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their concern, care and support during this time," Maluleka wrote.

"I am stable and recovering well in the good care of my family. Words cannot describe my genuine gratitude for all the support and care I received both on and off the field.

"It has meant more to me than you will ever know and I look forward to being back on the field soon."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Folz will be hoping that Maluleka is cleared to play their next game which is against Cape Town City on Sunday.

The veteran player has been one of the team's most influential players this season, having provided more assists (four) than any other Usuthu player.

His experience and ability to dictate the tempo of a match with his good vision and passing make him a vital member of Folz's side.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR AMAZULU?: Usuthu will be away to Cape Town City at DHL Stadium in the Mother City.

AmaZulu are undefeated in their last four matches against City across all competitions - winning two games and drawing twice.