AmaZulu coach Romain Folz said a thorough checkup on George Maluleka was required, after he collapsed for the second time within a few months.

Maluleka collapsed for the second time this season

Folz concerned about situation after Mtolo's death

Tactician announces further action

WHAT HAPPENED: Maluleka collapsed during the AmaZulu against Swallows Premier Soccer League game staged at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

All responsible units, including the medical team, rushed to the scene to help the player, who regained consciousness before being taken away for further treatment.

Usuthu coach Folz is now concerned with the health condition of his player.

WHAT HE SAID: "It is usually the heart situation and I will have to check if there is a tricky side in the results," Folz told iDiski Times.

"Yes, this is the second time as you said in the span of six months, so we need, one, to be cautious. Two, we need to check what is exactly happening because it is happening quite often with footballers – you saw what happened to Richards Bay player [Sphamandla Mtolo]. So let us protect the man first."

WHAT IS MORE: On Sunday morning, the club confirmed the player had undergone testing at a nearby hospital and has been discharged.



THE BIGGER PICTURE: On January 1, Maluleka went down during the match between AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United. He was eventually treated and returned to the pitch to finish the game. Folz argued it might have happened due to the pace of the game, and the player needed to adjust especially after the Fifa World Cup break.

In February, Richards Bay's Mtolo collapsed at the training ground and was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

WHAT NEXT: Extensive checkup is needed on Maluleka to get down to the root of the problem and get a lasting solution.