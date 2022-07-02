Maluleka: AmaZulu sign former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star
AmaZulu have completed the signing of George Maluleka from Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns.
Maluleka joins Usuthu on a two-year deal with the option of extending for another season.
AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu confirmed the arrival of Maluleka in Durban where coach Brandon Truter is rebuilding after doing away with many players signed by Benni McCarthy.
“We are very excited about him. Not only does he have the pedigree to with titles but we felt he brings balance in the team, something ought to be done in that midfield,” Zungu told the media.
“He is a perfect fit for us. He is excited about joining AmaZulu and we are equally excited about having him come to Usuthu.
“So it’s now signed, sealed and delivered. He is now a fully-fledged AmaZulu Football Club player. It’s a two-year contract plus an option of a further year. He is happy and we are very happy.”
Maluleka’s Sundowns departure ends a difficult two-year spell at the club where he struggled for game time.
He managed just 15 PSL appearances in the past two seasons for a player who arrived at Chloorkop from Kaizer Chiefs.
He also had limited game time in the Caf Champions League, featuring in just three games in the continent in two seasons.
Fierce competition in the Sundowns midfield saw him struggle for game time.
He now arrives at AmaZulu where prospects of enjoying playing opportunities appear bright after the club offloaded seven midfielders as part of the 15 players released.
Usuthu have also signed Frank Mhango from Orlando Pirates, Veluyeke Zulu, Riaan Hanamub, Thendo Mukumela, former Kaizer Chiefs star Dumisani Zuma, Augustine Kwem, Ethan Brooks and Rally Bwalya from Tanzanian giants Simba SC.
AmaZulu becomes the fifth PSL club for Maluleka to play for after Cape Town Spurs, SuperSport United, Chiefs and Sundowns.
Maluleka reinvention
