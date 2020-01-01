Maloisane: Chippa United confirm signing of former Bloemfontein Celtic winger

The Chilli Boys have confirmed the arrival of the former Phunya Sele Sele winger on Tuesday

have signed former Bloemfontein winger Ramasimong Maloisane on an undisclosed fee as they announced on Tuesday.

In their quest to boost their squad, the Chilli Boys took to their official Twitter page to unveil the 30-year-old's arrival from Phunya Sele Sele.

Apart from signing the likes of former striker Bienvenu Eva Nga, the Chilli Boys have also snapped up Sizwe Mdlinzo from while also announcing a number of departures.

"Skillful left-winger Ramasimong Maloisane has put pen to paper with The Chilli Boys. Ramasimong also played for ," said Chippa in a statement.

"He has signed a two-year with a year extension option contract. Sizwe Mdlinzo is back previously being with the club in the 2016/17 season.

"He also played an instrumental role in the TS Galaxy team which won the Nedbank Cup in 2019. He has signed a two-year, 10 months with a year extension option contract."

Just on Monday, the Eastern Cape-based club announced more than 10 players that were offloaded including trio midfielders Tercious Malepe, Meshack Maphangule, defender Diamond Thopola.

Ramasimiong joined Cetlic in 2018 from Lesotho's Bantu FC and has featured in 18 matches across all competitions for the 2019/20 Nedbank Cup finalists, he has three goals and four assists out of 276 minutes in South African top-flight football.

Meanwhile, the move to Chippa means the nippy winger will reunite with the former Likoena international skipper in the form of coach Lehlohonolo Seema at Chippa.

Under the former Buccaneers defender, Chippa will be gunning for a top-eight finish next season after securing the 11th position with 34 points in the previous campaign.

