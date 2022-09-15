Mali: I was suspended by Kaizer Chiefs, but they had no proof of misconduct

The former Chippa United official claims he never faced Amakhosi's disciplinary committee despite being hit with a suspension

Former Kaizer Chiefs scout Sinesipho Mali has broken his silence on why he left the Premier Soccer League heavyweights.





Considered one of the top performance analysts in the country, Mali parted ways with Amakhosi a month ago with reports indicating his departure had to do with his misconduct and a disciplinary committee hearing.





Mali, who served as Bafana Bafana's interim assistant coach at the 2021 Cosafa Cup in Gqeberha, wants to set the record straight on his reasons for leaving the Naturena-based giants.





“There were some changes in terms of my situation and position with the club. What was surprising and disappointing was the reports that were saying: first, I was suspended; second, I was charged with misconduct; and third, was subjected to a disciplinary hearing by the club because of that misconduct," Mali told Sowetan.





“I was suspended, but there was never a DC hearing because I was never charged, meaning there was no proof of any misconduct. “There were reports suggesting that I was fired because of a suspension and misconduct. That wasn’t true — I was never fired.





“That was a mutual decision by myself and the club to go our separate ways because of our differences, and things that had changed within the club. The reason I’m setting the record straight is the reports tarnish my name, which I have worked hard for.”





The 29-year-old initially joined Amakhosi from Chippa United as a performance analyst, before joining the Soweto giants' scouting department and travelling the country with academy scout and club legend Donald “Ace” Khuse.





Mali did not specify the reasons for the fallout with Chiefs' senior management, but he confirmed that he was suspended “for 11 days, and there was no direction in terms of the situation and that’s when we decided to meet the club and go our separate ways."





Asked if information regarding his suspension was leaked to the media by someone at Chiefs, he said: “I really have no idea where it came from. Even now I maintain a professional relationship with everyone at the club. I just want to respond to the false reports.





“I had a great two years at Chiefs, the club invested in me, took me to Manchester [for a course with Ipso, the International Professional Scouting Organisation] — Chiefs was my childhood club so it was like a dream.





“And I am really grateful, especially to Mr Bobby Motaung [Chiefs' football manager] — he played a father figure role; and grateful also to the chair [Kaizer Motaung] for the opportunity and his belief in my work.”