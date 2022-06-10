Malesela vs McCarthy - Ndulula reveals his preference for Orlando Pirates coaching job

When speaking exclusively to GOAL, the former Kaizer Chiefs striker backed local coaches when discussing the Bucs hot seat

Ex-Orlando Pirates star Bongani Ndulula has weighed in on the debate about who should be appointed as the club's new head coach.

There is uncertainty regarding the Soweto giants' coaching job following Fadlu Davids' departure having served as co-coach alongside Mandla Ncikazi this season.

Former Pirates players Dan Malesela and Benni McCarthy have been linked with the position and Ndulula believes either one of the two local tacticians is best suited for the role.

"Benni and Dan are both good coaches. I would be glad to see one of them taking charge of Pirates," Ndulula told GOAL.

"They both understand the culture of the club. So, they are exactly what Pirates need in this present moment."

Malesela is currently unattached after parting ways with Marumo Gallants on Friday, while McCarthy has been jobless since March this year having been dismissed by AmaZulu FC.

Pirates have been urged to bring in an experienced foreign coach who could bring success to the Houghton-based giants with local mentors Ncikazi and Davids having failed to do so this term.

However, Ndulula, who was teammates with McCarthy at Pirates, feels that Malesela or McCarthy can change the team's fortunes if one of them takes over the reins at the 1995 African champions.

"Well, football is a matter of opinions. You cannot doubt the abilities of local coaches," the former Bafana Bafana international said.

"So, I strongly believe that either Dan or Benni would do well at Pirates. They have what it takes to lead the team in my view."

Germain tactician Josef Zinnbauer remains the last coach to win a major trophy with Pirates having guided the team to the 2020 MTN8 title triumph.