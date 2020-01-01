Malesela: TS Galaxy sack former Chippa United coach

The Rockets are now under the guidance of an ex-Pirates reserve coach following the 55-year-old tactician's departure

Premier Soccer League ( ) debutants TS Galaxy have parted ways with coach Dan Malesela.

This comes after the Rockets suffered a 3-2 defeat to in a PSL match which was played in the Mother City on Saturday evening.

The defeat extended Galaxy's winless run to six matches in the league and it was also their third successive loss.

The Rockets released the following statement on Sunday evening:

"TS Galaxy FC has parted ways with coach, Dan Malesela following a string of poor results which saw the club failing to win a match in the last six PSL matches," a club statement read.



Malesela had re-joined the Mpumalanga-based side at the start of the current season having left the club in February 2020 with the team struggling in the National First Division (NFD).



Galaxy club president Tim Sukazi explained why they had to cut ties with Malesela, who has also coached in the PSL.



“The decision to part ways with coach Dan was not an easy one as he has a rich history with our club," Sukazi said.

"Unfortunately, football is a result-driven business and decisions such as this can only be based on results than history.



“Coach Dan will always be highly regarded at our club and his name will remain well documented in our history books.”



Sukazi also revealed that Zipho Dlangalala will take over the coaching reins on an interim basis at the club and he will be assisted by Esau Mtsweni.



“Coach Zipho will be our head coach in the interim. All I can do is to wish him well because he deserves the opportunity to assume the head coaching role on a permanent basis but only time will tell," he continued.

"He is a very good Coach whom I believe has the potential that is yet to be realised at the top level of the game.

"Coach Zipho will be assisted by coach Esau Mtsweni who has been serving on the same role for quite some time. We believe there is good synergy between the two coaches which could bring success to our club.”

Dlangalala has served as assistant coach and reserve team coach.

Galaxy's next match is against FC in a league game on January 5.