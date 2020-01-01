Malesela: TS Galaxy part ways with former Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates captain

The former Cape Town All Stars mentor has decided to dump the Rockets following their elimination from the South African FA Cup

TS Galaxy have announced the departure of former captain Dan Malesela following the club's exit from the Nedbank Cup.

The National First Division (NFD) side's hopes of defending the cup competition were ended when they lost 3-0 to in the Last 32 game on Wednesday night.

Malesela, who also captained during his playing days, has now decided to resign due to a string of poor results according to a statement on the club's official website.

"Our Head Coach, Dan Malesela, has decided to stand down in his role as head coach with immediate effect following a string of poor results which has seen the club lie 12th in the NFD league table and also exit the Nedbank Cup," a club statement read.

Galaxy club president Tim Sukazi thanked Malesela for his contribution having guided the Rockets to their first-ever major trophy when they clinched the 2019 Nedbank Cup.

“TS Galaxy FC would like to thank Coach Dan Malesela for his immense contribution to our Club," Sukazi said.

"We have had a wonderful journey together and we will always appreciate his contribution. He will always be in the history books of our Club and we wish him well for the future.”

Malesela, who has coached Chippa in the past, joined Galaxy in September 2018 and he went on to make history by becoming the first NFD coach to win the Nedbank Cup.

Galaxy also revealed that former and Sundowns defender Musi Ajao has assumed the head coaching role on an interim basis and he will be assisted by Essau Mtsweni.