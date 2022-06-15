Malesela to Orlando Pirates? Ex-Marumo Gallants coach responds

The former Buccaneers star recently lost his job at Bahlabana Ba Ntwa and has reacted to reports of him returning to the club on a different capacity

Dan Malesela has broken his silence following rumours linking him with Orlando Pirates.

The 56-year-old has dispelled reports that he is set to join the Buccaneers technical team.

There is a vacancy at the Soweto giants following the departure of Fadlu Davids which left Mandla Ncikazi as the only coach.

But Ncikazi himself appears not safe in his job as a number of coaches, including Benni McCarthy, are having their names mentioned regarding the Buccaneers role.

“Nothing has happened to that extent. I have never communicated with Orlando Pirates,” Malesela told SunSport.

“And I am not going to entertain that because it is not the truth.”

Malesela finds himself jobless after saving Marumo Gallants from relegation, having joined the team in November 2021 while they were at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League table.

He then helped them finish 10th on the standings while also guiding them to the Nedbank Cup final, where they were defeated by Mamelodi Sundowns.

His sacking came as a surprise to him while also triggering Pirates rumours, which he has dismissed.

The former Pirates attacker’s departure from Gallants appears acrimonious as per the way he describes it.

“This thing is very difficult for me because I don't know the reasons the club opted not to renew my contract,” Malesela told Soccer Laduma.

“I have not spoken to the chairman. He is not responding to my calls. I really don't know the real reason behind this. I am surprised as you are. In actual fact, I think in principle we agreed [to a new contract].

“Whether there was a change or not on what we agreed on is something else because I was never told anything. I picked this up from a neighbour, who sent me this letter that was posted [on social media].

“I think it's a miscalculation of sorts because I don't think things were done properly. If things were done properly, they would have first consulted me to say this is the situation and these are the reasons.

“If there are no reasons and they said we just needed a change, they probably could have said that to me. So, I am also surprised.”