Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela has faulted the referees in his team's recent PSL loss, saying it might affect Bafana Bafana in the future.

WHAT HAPPENED: Malesela was unhappy with what he felt was poor officiating in Gallants' 3-2 loss against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday night.

The highlight of the game was in the 65th minute when Celimpilo Ngema thought he had made it 2-2 only for the officials to disallow the goal citing a foul on the goalkeeper.

The visiting team - led by Malesela, was furious arguing the foul had been committed by the opposing team and not his players.

Malesela has now faulted the officials suggesting it lowers the standards of the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We shouldn’t let people who don’t have an interest in our football [be in charge]… they have their own interests. They don’t have an interest in the progress of our football," Malesela said as quoted by iDiski Times.

"It is very sad. Hey, it is very sad. You know I coached in the then Vodacom League and then I coached in the NFD, then I coached in the PSL. It reminds me of the good old days at Vodacom. [Tuesday] was as bad as that.

"Never would I imagine things to be like this at any given time in the PSL. I would have never imagined this."

AND WHAT IS MORE: The tactician insists if the problem is not solved soon, then Bafana Bafana is bound to suffer in the future.

"I care about South African football a lot. I’m one person from time to time who wishes to see us grow and progress and all of that," Malesela added.

"But when things come to a point where the game is not controlled by players then we are in trouble. We are in serious trouble because our national team will just remain the same.

"If people don’t help other people, if people don’t help other stakeholders and say ‘hey this is what we witnessed, uh it’s embarrassing.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gallants are on 13 points from 14 matches, the same as Swallows who are in the relegation zone owing to their inferior goal difference.

The Malesela-led team are just two points off the bottom and a loss in their next outing might relegate them to position 16 depending on the Swallows result.

WHAT NEXT: Maritzburg United will be the next assignment for Malesela and his player on Saturday at Royal Bafokeng Stadium.