Malesela returned to TS Galaxy to rectify past mistakes

The former United boss is returning to the PSL after being out of the game for some time following his resignation from the Rockets some time in 2019

TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela is grateful that Tim Sukazi gave him another opportunity to manage the team after leaving the hot seat in 2019.

Malesela took over from Mabhuti Khenyeza following the club's acquisition of 's status, and he sees this as a chance to fix his past mistakes at the club.

The former mentor says the fact that he didn't move to another club after resigning from TS Galaxy was a blessing in disguise because chances are that he could have missed out on the opportunity to rejoin the club again, and he's pleased Sukazi saw the need to choose him over other coaches available in the country.

More teams

"It is good to be back and I’m also grateful with this opportunity of fixing things at the club. To be honest, it really feels good," Malesela told the TS Galaxy media department.

"The fact that one didn’t move on to another club in between my resignation here and now was a blessing [in disguise] because I may have gone somewhere where I wouldn’t have wanted, but because we want to be employed, maybe I would have gone. God guides you in His own way sometimes.

"I’m grateful for that as well. I’m also grateful that Tim didn’t go for anybody else. He had options where he would have gone for anybody but opted to go for me. We have to fulfil everybody’s expectations and everyone will be happy."

Malesela further revealed that going back to Galaxy was an automatic decision for him because of the understanding he has with Sukazi.

"I won’t say 'easy'. Easy is something else. It was more like automatic because of the understanding of each other [myself and Tim] things became easy in terms of choices of the club choosing me and I also chose the club," Malesela added.

Article continues below

The former and player said he had been in talks with Sukazi even before his appointment was finalised.

However, at one stage, Sukazi communicated that a reunion was less probable because he was busy with acquiring the club's PSL status, confirmed Malesela.

"We’ve been having discussions all along. I almost knew what was going to probably happen even though at some stages, I had my own doubts that may not be the case because there was a time when Tim decided to keep quiet. Probably, he was just trying to put the deal together," concluded Malesela.