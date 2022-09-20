Malesela: Orlando Pirates legend dumps Royal AM and rejoins Marumo Gallants as head coach

The Bahlabane Ba Ntwa boss explained that they were fortunate to find the 57-year-old mentor as a free agent after leaving Thwihli Thwahla

Marumo Gallants have reappointed Dan Malesela as their new head coach three months after parting ways with the club.





Malesela recently resigned as Royal AM co-head coach with the KwaZulu-Natal side's president Shauwn Mkhize reluctant to part ways with the local tactician.





Bahlabane Ba Ntwa have now issued the following statement regarding Malesela.





"Coach Dan Malesela has been appointed to lead Marumo Gallants F.C as the club’s head coach," a club statement read on Tuesday.





"His appointment comes following the resignation of French Moroccan coach Romain Folz earlier this month.





"The role is a familiar one to Malesela - he led the Gallants as head coach prior to the expiration of his contract earlier this year.





"Coach Malesela will officially take over the reins from today."





Gallants chairman Abram Sello welcomed the Orlando Pirates legend back to the club having left the Limpopo side in June this year after failing to reach an agreement over a new deal.





“It was fortunate that Dan Malesela was a free agent at the same time that we, as Gallants, were seeking a new head coach," Sello said.





"After some discussions, the decision was made to welcome him back to the Marumo Gallants family. We look forward to the upcoming games with much anticipation, and a positive outlook"





Gallants, who are yet to a win single match this season, will take on TS Galaxy in a DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium on October 4.