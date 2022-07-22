Malesela: Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns legend apppinted Royal AM co-coach

Thwihli Thwahla also unveiled three players as new signings with a clash against Chiefs looming

Royal AM have announced Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns legend Dan Malesela as their new head coach.

The experienced tactician will work alongside Abram Nteo and Khabo Zondo as the three co-coaches in the upcoming 2022-23 season.

Article continues below

This means Zondo has been demoted from head coach to co-coach less than a month after joining the club.

“I’ve changed the structure where we’re not having one coach, we’re having co-coaches,” Royal MA president Shauwn Mkhize told the media on Friday.

The Durban-based side has had to make changes in their technical team following former head coach John Maduka's departure last month.

“Rome was never built in one day, these three coaches going to bring different dimensions of football," Mkhize continued.

"They’ll agree to disagree to get results. When I interviewed all my coaches that came through, I was very clear. I do not change the style of play.

“We’ve got speed, we’ve got endurance. When you go forward you close your eyes. I want to create an identity, which means I don’t want to change our style."

Former AmaZulu defender Philani Cele, Cape Town City midfielder Shane Roberts and Cape Town All Stars striker Lesvin Stoffels were also unveiled as new signings by the Thwihli Thwahla on Friday.

Royal's first match of the 2022-23 campaign is a PSL clash against Kaizer Chiefs on August 6.