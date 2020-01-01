Malesela not gunning for Mosimane's job but would take Mamelodi Sundowns' offer

The 54-year-old tactician is open to coaching any team and admits he wouldn't turn down an offer from the Brazilians provided they don't have a coach

Former TS Galaxy head coach Dan Malesela has responded to rumours he has been earmarked to replace Pitso Mosimane at should the club decide against renewing the contract of the experienced mentor at the end of the season.

Mosimane revealed not so long ago he was waiting on the Brazilians to sign the contract after agreeing to their terms.

However, Daily Sun reports Sundowns have already begun the process of preparing for the worst possible scenario by shortlisting a few coaches, including Malesela, for the role.

More teams

Malesela said while he is a big Sundowns fan, he would refrain from commenting on the possibility of joining Sundowns simply because they still have a coach and wouldn't want to be seen to be gunning for Mosimane's job.

"It's no secret that I am a big Sundowns fan but they still have a coach employed at this stage," Malesela told the same publication.

"I wouldn't want to be seen to be gunning for Pitso's job," he said.

Asked if he would turn down a chance to coach Sundowns if an opportunity presented itself, Malesela said: "Look, I am open to offers from any club. Even if Sundowns would make an offer, I would take it if they don't have a coach."

The 54-year-old coach said he has heard about teams that are keen on his services but added nothing concrete has come to the fore although he confirmed approaches from several clubs in the and lower divisions.

"I have heard a lot of rumours about clubs that are in need of my services but I have not received any offer.

Article continues below

"I must say, there have been approaches from other big clubs in the PSL and lower divisions but nothing has been formalised," said Malesela.

Malesela has also been linked with who placed coach Jozef Vukusic on leave following a string of poor results.

Usuthu subsequently appointed both Ayanda Dlamini and Moeneeb Josephs as their heads of the technical team on an interim basis.