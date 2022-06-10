Malesela: Marumo Gallants part ways with ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates captain

The announcement comes only weeks after the club's Nedbank Cup defeat to Masanadawana

Premier Soccer League side Marumo Gallants have confirmed parting ways with head coach Dan Malesela.

In a surprising turn of events, the coach’s contract was expected to expire at the end of June, but Bahlabane Ba Nthwa have decided not to extend the deal.

The ex-Chippa United tactician was appointed by Gallants to replace former Harambee Stars head coach Sebastien Migne and helped the club steer clear of relegation.

"Marumo Gallants FC have confirmed that the contract of coach Dan Malesela will not be renewed when it expires at the end of this month," a club statement read on Friday.

"The club would like to thank Malesela for his services during the last season and wish him well in his future endeavours."

Meanwhile, Malesela responded by saying Gallants are yet to inform him of the development, although he was expecting a meeting with the chair.

"To be honest, I'm just hearing from various people the news, but I don't know where the decision comes from," the coach said, as per KickOff. "I don't know if it's from the side of the club that they are not renewing or anything.

"But Marumo Gallants haven't spoken to me yet, so I don't know. We haven't even completed the talks about financial issues and all that.

"I was still going to meet the chairman... I'm still going to meet the chairman even now. I'm supposed to meet the chairman, I'm just waiting for him to tell me when."

The 56-year-old tactician was brought on board to take charge of the Limpopo-based side in November 2021 and went on to oversee 25 games. Under his watch, Gallants finished 10th after winning nine games, where they also lost 10 and drew on six occasions in the concluded season.

The former Orlando Pirates captain guided Gallants to the 2021-22 Nedbank Cup final and lost to the local heavyweights, Mamelodi Sundowns, a side he also captained during his playing days.