The 2019 Nedbank Cup-winning coach has addressed rumours tipping him to rejoin Bahlabane Ba Ntwa a few months after leaving the club

Royal AM co-head coach Dan Malesela has explained why he recently traveled back to his home province Limpopo amid reports linking him with Marumo Gallants.





It has been reported that the 57-year-old tactician has resigned as Royal AM co-coach and that he is set to rejoin Gallants a few months after leaving the Limpopo-based side. The Gallants coaching job remains vacant following Romain Folz's recent departure.





“I’m meeting the President [Mkhize] tomorrow (Wednesday) so that we can talk, there’s nothing that is untoward here,” Malesela told iDiski Times.





“It’s nothing for the media, it’s about my family, there are things I need to sort out, people saw me leaving and probably rushed to the media. I just came home to sort out some issues.





“I will meet with the President tomorrow because there are issues that have been troubling me at home. I have a flight [back to KZN] that is booked for Friday. There’s a match [against Eswatini's Mbabane Highlanders] on Friday and I need to be there.”





When asked whether he was set to rejoin Gallants, Malesela insisted that he is ‘still contracted to Royal AM’ but he indicated that he has family issues back home.





“My exit from Marumo, it’s football [if they think it was a mistake], people do things and things happen in football, it’s like any other industry, we all make mistakes. I’ve chosen clubs I shouldn’t have gone to, I’m not a God of anything, I make mistakes,” he added.





“I have family issues, I need to solve these issues with the President, there are things my family wants that have to do with the club, so I have to deal with those things with the President then I’m done. It does affect my job, somewhat."



The former Chippa United and TS Galaxy coach then dismissed reports suggesting that he has held talks with Gallants or any other club.





“I have never spoken to any club, there’s been speculations about Sekhukhune, Marumo – I have not spoken to anyone at Sekhukhune, I have not spoken to anyone at Marumo Gallants, I have not spoken to anyone at Orlando Pirates or Kaizer Chiefs," he continued.





“People were already aligning me with Chiefs but I’ve not spoken to anyone of any club, if anyone speaks to me tomorrow… it’s a different story. Because these things can happen in an hour or one minute.





“At the moment I am employed at Royal AM and I respect the Royal AM brand and I don’t want to rubbish anything about the brand.”