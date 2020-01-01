Malesela: I understand former Orlando Pirates player Mlambo better than Zinnbauer

The ex-Buccaneers star is now a free agent and is set to remain in the PSL after attracting interest from the newcomers

TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela claims midfielder Xola Mlambo is a misunderstood player who could not thrive at due to a lack of confidence in him.

Mlambo recently left Pirates as coach Josef Zinnbauer is building his own team after inheriting a squad crafted by Milutin Sredojevic in December 2019.

Zinnbauer has signed the likes of Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Collins Makgaka as he prepares for the new season.

The German has let go of Mlambo as well as loaning out Mthokozisi Dube and Gladwin Shitolo to .

But Malesela who has welcomed Mlambo at TS Galaxy feels Mlambo is underrated and is lost to his former paymasters.

“The fact that he moved to two different clubs and he did not become a regular tells me that people don’t understand him,” Malesela told the Football Journalists' Association as per Sowetan Live.

“I think I understand him better and I think I understand how he should be played. I’m not going to tell anybody how they must play him because I will be giving them a boost in case he doesn’t join us.

“The first thing was to assemble the right squad, get the right personnel because sometimes we mess up in terms of identification. For me, when I have the opportunity, I must use the experience. I’m always one person who is building players.

“I hardly get into the club where there is a lot of leadership; I have to build from scratch. So what has been key is to get the right personnel and balance in all positions. We may not achieve everything because some players are not available but now we have a balance and we want to have a team that will compete, not just add numbers."

Malesela is returning to TS Galaxy, a team he helped win the 2018/19 Nedbank Cup while being a lower-tier side.

But TS Galaxy are now in the Premier Soccer League after buying the status of .

“Experience has shown me in this league that if you fall out from the top eight, you will have a challenge,” Malesela said.

“We rather be in the top eight so that we can give ourselves a better chance to finish in a good position, and you don’t find yourself having to fight relegation.”