Malesela: Former Orlando Pirates skipper returns for third stint as Chippa United coach

The former Buccaneers captain has a new job just one week after leaving TS Galaxy

have appointed Dan Malesela as coach for a third stint, replacing Lehlohonolo Seema who was relived of his duties last week.

Malesela’s return to Chippa comes three days after the club withdrew the appointment of Luc Eymael following public outrage over racism allegations against the Belgian.

The Chilli Boys owner Siviwe Mpengesi believes the club will be a “great force” under Malesela who will be in charge for the rest of the season, with an option to extend his stay.

“It was not a difficult decision to take because we have the backing of supporters as you know coach Dan is a supporters favourite,” Mpengesi told Chippa United's media.

“So we had to look at the squad that we have. We have young ones, a lot of them. He is very good in coaching young ones. He has a proven record of working with young ones. You remember that during his tenure in the past we had players like [Thembinkosi] Lorch, [Xola] Mlambo, [Paseka] Mako, [Phetso] Maphanga who were all developed by him.

“So we wish him all the best. We know now Chippa United is going to play that entertaining football. It will be a pleasure watching Chippa United, something that we have been missing for so many years because Chippa United is a playing team but we were reduced to be a team that sits back and wait for a counter.

“We are very happy for him. We love him, we welcome him and wish him all the best. We are promising our supporters that we are going to turn the corner soon. Chippa United will be a great force to be reckoned with.”

Malesela finds Chippa third from bottom on the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings with just three points better than basement side .

The ex- skipper has been given a target to steer the club to a top-eight finish and begin his third spell at the club with a league visit to SuperSport Unied on January 6.

Previous stints saw Malesela guiding Chippa finish the 2015/16 season on sixth position, the club’s best season outing ever.

He also helped them reach the 2017 Nedbank Cup semi-finals.