Malesela: Ex-Orlando Pirates captain announced as new Marumo Gallants coach

Struggling PSL side Marumo Gallants have announced Dan Malesela as their new head coach.

The experienced local tactician has replaced Sebastien Migne, who was dismissed by the Limpopo-based side after an incident with the club's technical director Harris Choeu last month.

Mpho Maleka and Raymond Mdaka took charge of Bahlabane Ba Ntwa on an interim basis following Migne's departure and they guided the team to the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round.

Gallants were thumped 4-0 by Mamelodi Sundowns in their last game which was a PSL encounter on November 7 and the club has since decided to bring in Malesela.

The club released the following statement on Saturday evening:

"After careful deliberation by the management team, Marumo Gallants F.C. has announced a new addition to the technical team. Dan Malesela has been appointed as the new head coach," a club statement read.

"The seasoned professional is a former Orlando Pirates player and had a stint as manager for Chippa United and T.S. Galaxy respectively.

"In 2018, Malesela was appointed manager of South African second division club TS Galaxy, helping them win the 2019-20 Nedbank Cup with a 1-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs, one of the most successful teams in South Africa.

"The Buccaneers legend is renowned for his teams playing attractive football. Malesela is excited about being part of The Gallants and taking the team to greater heights on the field."

Malesela, who captained both Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates during his playing days, has been jobless since he left Chippa in April 2021.