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Franco Baresi's Funeral Is Held At Basilica di Sant'AmbrogioGetty Images Sport

Translated by

Maldini on Baresi’s farewell: “Yesterday I felt strong emotions, we were all lined up for Franco”

AC Milan

Paolo Maldini spoke about the powerful emotions he felt yesterday during the funeral of his friend and former team-mate at AC Milan, Franco Baresi

Paolo Maldini, speaking to our colleagues at Repubblica, relived the emotions he felt during the funeral of Franco Baresi: "I was there for Franco, we were all there for him. Is it true that I was moved? It is, but we're talking about Baresi. I was thinking about him, we shared so many things together. Matches, victories, moments. I felt strong emotions. 

I cared deeply for him, and I have so many fond memories of him. We had known each other for many years. Were so many of Franco's former team-mates there? It was like seeing old friends again. We never lost touch, but being all together is always a special emotion. On this occasion, it was as if we were lined up for our captain."

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