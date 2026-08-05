Paolo Maldini, speaking to our colleagues at Repubblica, relived the emotions he felt during the funeral of Franco Baresi: "I was there for Franco, we were all there for him. Is it true that I was moved? It is, but we're talking about Baresi. I was thinking about him, we shared so many things together. Matches, victories, moments. I felt strong emotions.

I cared deeply for him, and I have so many fond memories of him. We had known each other for many years. Were so many of Franco's former team-mates there? It was like seeing old friends again. We never lost touch, but being all together is always a special emotion. On this occasion, it was as if we were lined up for our captain."