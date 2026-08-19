Algeria's Adel Boulbina, the Al-Duhail winger, is very close to a move to the Saudi Roshn League this summer, stepping in as a replacement for Brazil's Malcom, the Al-Hilal winger.

Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah" report that Boulbina is currently undergoing a medical to officially seal his move to Saudi club Al-Diriyah during the ongoing window.

The Algerian will compensate Al-Diriyah for Brazil's Malcom, whose transfer from Al-Hilal recently collapsed. The other winger is now close to joining Emirati club Al-Jazira.

Newly promoted to the Roshn League, Al-Diriyah decided to bring in Boulbina after his impressive displays with Al-Duhail last season, in both the Qatari league and the AFC Champions League Elite.

The 23-year-old made 32 appearances for the Qatari side last season, scoring 13 goals and providing 7 assists.

Boulbina came close to joining Egypt's Zamalek in January 2025, when he was on the books at Algeria's Paradou. That deal collapsed at the last moment, and he moved the following summer to Al-Duhail instead.

On the international stage, he featured for Algeria at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2026 World Cup. Across 13 matches, he scored 5 goals and made 3.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

