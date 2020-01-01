Malaysians Abroad: Another overseas Tiger makes debut amidst subdued week

It was a rather underwhelming week collectively for foreign-based Malaysian players, after a busy time for them in the previous week.

Malaysia forward Mohamadou Sumareh finally made his first ever appearance for Police Tero since joining them, although he perhaps would have liked a better occassion. His club were thumped 5-0 by Suphanburi FC in their Friday Thai League 1 clash, with Sumareh introduced in the 72nd minute. He brought along some danger to Tero's by then demoralised attack, but ultimately could not help them reduce the deficit, although what he put in may have convinced manager Rangsan Viwatchaichok to hand him a more significant role.

It must have been a bitter experience for his club and Malaysia teammate Dominic Tan as well, with the central defender playing from start to finish in the drubbing. It was his ninth appearance and third start for the club this season. Tero are now in tenth place after 11 matchdays.

Norshahrul Idlan's BG Pathum continued their march at the top of the Thai League 1 standings with a hard-fought 1-0 league win at home over Chiangrai United on Saturday, but the Malaysia forward himself only saw action in injury time. He has now made five appearances for the Rabbits this season.

It was a quiet week for Malaysian pros based in Europe.

Dion Cools, the Belgian-born right back who is also eligible for Malaysia, was an unused substitute both times his Danish Superliga club FC Midtjylland were in action last week. On Wednesday they played away to FC in their UEFA group match and lost 2-0, and on Sunday were hammered 4-1 by FC Nordsjælland in the league. The defending league champions are currently third in the standings.

Safawi Rasid has been made to wait for his official debut for Portimonense SC in the Portuguese top tier again, as the Malaysia forward was not listed in their 1-2 defeat to Saint Clara on Saturday.

Despite his historic debut for KV Kortrijk in the Belgian First Division A last week, teenage sensation Luqman Hakim Shamsudin will have to wait for his next competitive appearance. According to reports, he had picked up a muscle tear in their 3-1 defeat to RSC last week, which will sideline him for three weeks and has effectively ruled him out of De Kerels' next encounter, against Zulte Waregem on Tuesday morning Malaysian time.

Fagiano Okayama's Hadi Fayyadh and Kansas City's Wan Kuzain did not see action for their respective clubs and were not on the bench over the weekend.