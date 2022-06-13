Malawi legend Robert Ng'ambi hails Mhango’s Orlando Pirates departure

The 29-year-old has now been confirmed as an Usuthu player after being released by the Soweto giants

Former Platinum Stars and Baroka FC midfielder Robert Ng’ambi believes Frank Mhango made the right decision to leave Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers confirmed on Monday that Mhango is now an AmaZulu player in a deal that saw defender Tapelo Xoki move the other way.

Usuthu had, however, already announced that Mhango is their player last week.

Despite Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile being consistent in scoring goals in the past three seasons, Ng’ambi is convinced Mhango is “the best finisher” in the Premier Soccer League.

“I think Mhango’s move to AmaZulu is good for him to revive his career,” Ng’ambi told Sun Sport.

“I think Mhango is the best finisher in the Premiership and what he wanted was a team where he will be given a chance to play. I don’t know why Pirates let him go but I'm sure they have their own reasons.

“I’m just happy Mhango will play again and show his best at AmaZulu. I think there were a lot if outside issues at Pirates and I think that discturbed his form last season. But the new team will be good for him.”

Mhango leaves Pirates after three seasons at the club and experienced a difficult term in his final year.

He saw limited game time, featuring in only five league matches, four Caf Confederation Cup games and in Pirates’ only MTN8 match where they were eliminated by Swallows FC.

In the previous season, his campaign was disturbed by injuries after having scored 16 goals in his maiden season with the Buccaneers.

After letting Mhango go, Pirates are yet to sign the striker’s replacement and their new acquisitions are so far defenders Xoki and Sibisi, who moved from Golden Arrows.

The Buccaneers will now be in the hunt for a prolific striker after struggling for a consistent attacker in the past two seasons.

Forward Tshegofatso Mabasa managed just two league goals last term, while Zakhele Lepasa started his season late and did not score any goals in six league games.

Terrence Dzvukamanja had no goal in 25 league appearances while Kwame Peprah had seven strikes.