Malango: No PSL club can afford to sign Mukandila, how he missed out on Orlando Pirates

The agent says the striker – who is plying his trade in the United Arab Emirates - is too expensive at the moment

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker Ben Malango’s agent Faustino Mukandila has claimed no Premier Soccer League side can afford to buy him now.

Malango is a popular name in South Africa, especially when he scored twice in Raja Casablanca’s 5-1 aggregate win over Pirates in a Confederation Cup quarter-final two seasons ago.

"I don’t think any teams in South Africa can afford Malango now," Mukandila told iDiski Times. "His contract in the UAE is too big, it’s more than $1,5-million per year, so I don’t think teams in South Africa can pay that."

Back then, Bucs expressed interest in him, but they eventually failed to bring him on board, and the agent explained why the deal never materialized.

"Don’t forget before Malango went to Raja Casablanca, he almost signed for Pirates. He was in South Africa with them, he almost signed. But at the end of the day, Orlando Pirates were scared of TP Mazembe because we had issues with Mazembe," he added.

"His contract was finished and Mazembe was claiming that it wasn’t. And then Moise Katumbi called the chairman, the Iron Duke, to say listen, we have a good relationship with you, don’t sign Malango, and he was scared [because a case could go to Fifa].

"It never went to Fifa and he went to Raja for free, but it could have been different had it not been for the agreement between [Irvin] Khoza and Katumbi, but this is not business. They wanted the player, I was in South Africa, and I met with the chairman to draw up the contract. But at the last minute, they said, 'no, we’re not going to take the risk [on signing Malango].

"He went to Raja and one year later, they sold him for $3.5-million to Dubai. Raja were not scared and he went there for free."

Currently at Al-Sharjah, the 28-year-old has scored six goals in 12 games.