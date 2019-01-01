Malaga part ways with Cameroon striker Gaelle Enganamouit

The Cameroonian has left the Spanish outfit on mutual consent after making just two appearances

international Gaelle Enganamouit has parted ways with Malaga after only two months at the Spanish outfit.

The 26-year-old sealed her move to the relegation-threatened Liga Iberdrola side late January from Norwegian side Avaldnes on a one-year deal.



However, the 2015 African Women's Player of the Year has now ended her stay at the Campo Jose Gallardo after only two appearances, including one start for Antonio Contreras' team.

Article continues below

Club sources informed Goal that Cameroonian star's career journey with the Spanish side came to a disappointing end after a recurring knee injury put her on the sidelines.

The same unfortunate incident also crashed the Indomitable Lionesses star's big-money switch to Chinese Women's side Dalian Quanjian in 2017 before her move in Norway.

Having left Malaga, Enganamouit is now a free agent and currently with Cameroon on a 2019 Women's World Cup preparation tour in .