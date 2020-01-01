Makusu: Orlando Pirates sign DR Congo striker

The 28-year-old has finally joined the Buccaneers to end days of speculation about the move

have signed DR Congo international forward Jean-Marc Makusu on a season-long loan deal from AS Vita.

Makusu’s deal has the option for a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

His arrival at Orlando Stadium ends days of speculation about his move and becomes the eighth signing of coach Josef Zinnbauer for the 2020/21 season.

Zinnbauer’s transfer business was more centered on midfielders and Mukusu becomes the German’s first outright striker signing.

“I am happy to have joined this prestigious club and I look forward to a successful stay,” Makusu told the Pirates website.

“This move presents a new challenge in a new country for me. I have lofty ambitions and I am confident that I can achieve them with my new teammates.”

Makusu arrives at Pirates with the experience of having previously played in for Standard Liege as well as other stints in Hungary, and .

With Pirates set to participate in this season’s Caf Confederation Cup, the striker brings vast experience after helping AS Vita reach the final of that tournament in 2018 where he finished as the competition's second top goal-scorer.

Pirates reportedly beat Moroccan side and Caf Confederation Cup champions RS Berkane who were said to be keen on Makusu.

Zinnbauer believes the striker will add to more competition upfront where Frank Mhango has been spearheading their attack and the two could form a deadly striking partnership.

“We are pleased to have Makusu join the team and we look forward to working with him,” said Zinnbauer.

“Our squad this year has every player in each position competing for a spot in the starting line-up and it will be no different to him. The healthy competition we have created will help get the best out of all our players.”

Makusu could make his Pirates debut when they host SuperSport United on November 21 in a Premier Soccer League match.

An impressive maiden season in Pirates colours could see the Buccaneers trigger the option to sign him permanently when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.