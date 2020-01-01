Makusu: I scored more than 30 goals in 2018, but Orlando Pirates fans must be patient

The prolific frontman is eager to win trophies with the Soweto giants, who are enduring a six-year trophy drought

centre forward Jean-Marc Makusu has revealed his ambitions at the Soweto giants and reflected on his football journey.

The 28-year-old joined the Buccaneers on a season-long deal from DR Congolese giants AS last month.

However, Makusu is yet to make his official debut as he has been given some time to adapt to the Houghton-based giants.

More teams

The DR Congo international discussed his football journey which has since seen him turn out for one of the most successful football clubs in , Standard de Lige and Egyptian side Wadi Degla SC.

"I started my career at New Bel Or and then went with the national team for [African Nations Championship] Chan that we played in in 2014," Makusu told Pirates TV.

"After that, I went to Standard de Liege in Belgium and then went back to my country where I played for several years.

"[I] went to and then I came back home again and now I am here in South Africa."

The former DC Motema Pembe player is well-travelled having also had spells with Hungarian side Ujpest FC and Algerian outfit MC Oran on loan from Liege.

Makusu played some of his best football in 2018 as he scored goals with ease for in the Caf and Confederation Cup and also helped the team clinch the Congolese title in the same year.

"In 2018 I scored way more than 30 goals - 17 goals in African competitions and in the local top league in DRC I scored 24 goals," he said.

"It is a pleasure for me to have joined Orlando Pirates as we have had talks for a very long time and now I am finally here with the team and will try to give my 100% to win trophies here."

The Buccaneers will look to Makusu when they start their Confederation Cup campaign with a first-round first-leg clash against Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca later this month.

The Kinshasa-born forward is keen to help Bucs win trophies, but he urged the club's fans to be patient with the team.

Article continues below

"I can say I think I am a technical player and I can score goals. I think we can win trophies and why not try to win every competition that we taking part [in] this season," he added.

"I will always give my 100% to make the fans satisfied. I hope they will be patient and we will work hard to get the results."

Pirates are set to face Bloemfontein in the 2020 MTN8 final at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.