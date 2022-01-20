Makola: Long-term PSL ban confirmed ahead of Cape Town City and Kaizer Chiefs clash

Cape Town City have confirmed that Mpho Makola has received a two-month ban from the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee.



The experienced midfielder was captured on television footage manhandling match official Gladwin Baloyi during City's clash with Mamelodi Sundowns in the 2021 MTN8 final in October last year.



The Citizens had lost to Masandawana 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout at Moses Mabhida Stadium and this left Makola and his teammates frustrated.



Reports indicating the former Orlando Pirates star has been slapped with a two-month ban for manhandling the referee emerged on Wednesday afternoon.



City chairman John Comitis has now confirmed that Makola has indeed been handed a two-month ban and that he will miss their matches which will be played in February and March this year.



"Yes it is true, he has been banned for two months. It is February and March," Comitis told GOAL.



This means the Alexandra-born player will miss City's PSL clash against Kaizer Chiefs on February 15 as the current campaign resumes after a mid-season break.



This is not the first time that Makola, who has been a professional footballer since 2008, has been found guilty of manhandling a match official.



The former Free State Stars playmaker was suspended by the PSL disciplinary committee after being found guilty of manhandling referee Abongile Tom after a Telkom Knockout clash with Kaizer Chiefs in 2019.



The man nicknamed Bibo was initially handed a six-match, but he appealed his sentence at the South African Football Association.



His appeal was successful as it was overturned by Safa's appeals board and was turned into a four-match suspension.