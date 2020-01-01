Makola 'had a good time at Kaizer Chiefs' but would love Orlando Pirates to win league

The 33-year-old spent much of his youth career at Amakhosi but he wishes to see their nemesis and former employers Bucs lift the coveted PSL trophy

midfielder Mpho Makola says he would like to see win the league this season despite being in fourth on the standings.

The Sea Robbers are eight points behind log leaders who are on 48 points from 22 league games, but Makola feels his former club can still dethrone Ernst Middendorp's men in the remaining matches.

"To be honest, I'd love for Pirates to win the league," Makola said in an interview with SAFM.

"It's still possible. There are still seven or eight games to be played."

Makola also recalled his youth days where he spent years at the Chiefs playing alongside Itumeleng Khune and Thabiso 'Skapie' Malatsi, among other renowned players in .

"I was at Kaizer Chiefs at Under 15, Under 17 and Under 19. I played with the likes of Skapie Malatsi and Itu Khune. It was a really good time there and I enjoyed playing under the late coach Ace Ntsoelengoe,” he continued.

After realising that he wasn't going to get promoted at Chiefs, Makola then moved to the Jazzy Queen Legodi's Academy and that's where he did enough to secure a move to .

"The academy played a huge role in my career," added Makola.

"It was at this academy where my career kick-started. I scored three free-kicks in one game and Jazzy Queen put me on a bus to Free State and, after one session, Steve Komphela signed me.

"The rest is history."