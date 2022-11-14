Makola: Former Orlando Pirates midfielder reveals why he did not go back to Kaizer Chiefs

Former Orlando Pirates midfielder Mpho Makola has revealed how Kaizer Chiefs frustrated him during his time with the Amakhosi junior side.

Makola was part of Chiefs U17 side

Left after contractual disagreement

He later signed for Chiefs’ archrivals Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED? Makola spent four years with the Chiefs development side before he left.

The South African was brought to Naturena at 13 years of age by former Chiefs youth coach Lebogang Charles.

However, Makola did not get promoted to the senior side, as he claimed Amakhosi frustrated him. He refused to sign a contract that would have tied him further to the junior team, and that brought an end to his time with the club.

After leaving Naturena, Makola had trial stays at Ajax Cape Town, Santos and Mamelodi Sundowns.

He later moved to Free State Stars in the Premier Soccer League, and it is from here that Pirates signed him. He was part of the Sea Robbers fraternity from 2012 to 2019.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I knew that [Kaizer Chiefs] contract would bind me, and I’d be stuck in the development team; I wanted to play senior team football," Makola said.

"At Ajax, I scored in a friendly game, and they wanted to sign me, but Chiefs demanded compensation. Ajax refused to pay, and I went back home and told myself I’d not go back to Chiefs.

"I was on the verge of giving up. My mom suggested that I go back to school. But I looked at my medal cabinet. I was an amateur player, but I kept collecting medals everywhere I played."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Makola’s youth coach Ndebele revealed that the player was initially turned away from playing for the Chiefs' youth team.

However, Amakhosi were finally convinced to bring him on board when Makola shone during a friendly match with the U17s. He was only allowed to play as some of the other players were away preparing for exams.

"They had turned him away, and I felt for the poor boy. I felt bad," Ndebele said.

"He was only allowed to train with the team because he had come, and we couldn’t let him leave without playing. I remember we played Rondo [a training drill], and I saw his good touches and football brain. I decided I’d help the boy.

"The boy was buzzing in that friendly match. He was untouchable, and everyone loved him. That’s how Mpho was signed at Chiefs."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makola was part of the Pirates squad that reached the Champions League final in 2013, as well as the Confederation Cup decider in 2015.

He left Bucs after registering over 170 appearances in a career that saw him score 21 goals and register 28 assists.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAKOLA? After he left the Sea Robbers, the experienced midfielder joined Cape Town City.