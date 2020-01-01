Makola: Cape Town City extend former Orlando Pirates midfielder's contract - Comitis

The free-kick specialist will be on the books of the Citizens next season after the club exercised an option on his deal

chairman John Comitis has revealed the club has extended Mpho Makola's contract.

The attacking midfielder joined the Citizens last July on a one-year deal with the option to extend his stay for another season.

Makola, who had been released by , was seen as a direct replacement for legend Teko Modise at City.

Modise retired from professional football at the end of the 2018/19 campaign and the Citizens moved swiftly and snapped up Makola after he became available.

Comitis explained the 34-year-old player's deal was extended as a reward for his consistency in City colours.

“Mpho is very much in the plans [of the club]," Comitis was quoted as saying on IOL.

"He has done consistently well for us and we are waiting to see when we will resume action. We are not in a hurry, we will take it slowly."

Makola enjoyed regular game time under his former Pirates teammate Benni McCarthy, but the latter was dismissed as City head coach after just two wins in 18 competitive games.

The former playmaker was then handed down a six-month suspension after being found guilty of assault by the PSL Disciplinary Committee.

Nicknamed Bibo, Makola had shoved referee Abongile Tom during the Citizens' Telkom Knockout Cup match against in October 2019.

However, Bibo's ban was reduced to four matches retrospectively last December meaning he would be able to play from January this year.

The skilful player has featured regularly for the Citizens under Dutch coach Jan Olde Riekerink, who replaced McCarthy at the Mother City-based side last November.

Makola has made 20 appearances across all competitions and scored once for City this season which has been suspended indefinitely since mid-March 2020.

City are placed 10th on the league standings - four points above the relegation play-off spot which is currently occupied by FC.

The 2018 MTN8 champions will look to retain their status in the top-flight league if the campaign resumes.

South African Football Association (Safa) and PSL have formed a task team to look at some of the issues on the resumption of the sport in the country.