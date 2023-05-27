Mako taunts critics after Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro's success - 'I am happy the plumber won the Nedbank Cup'

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako has taken a jibe at Jose Riveiro critics for their initial doubts about the Spanish tactician's abilities.

Riveiro was appointed Bucs' coach at the beginning of the season

Critics questioned his competitiveness

Mako has now responded to the critics

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates recovered from a goal down to defeat Sekhukhune 2-1 in the Nedbank Cup final staged at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday evening.

However, the game was marred by a controversial penalty converted by Tapelo Xoki in the stroke of halftime.

Mako is happy with what Riveiro has achieved with the Sea Robbers in his debut season, silencing his critics in the process.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am happy that "the plumber" won the Nedbank Cup. They were calling our coach “the plumber” and now he is a champion," Mako told the media.

"I am so happy for him. [The trophy] means a lot to us and the fans and family of Orlando Pirates because it’s a reward; because we worked so hard at training, even outside.

"It means a lot to us and now I want to go and celebrate [with my teammates and the fans]."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates started their campaign with an MTN8 victory after defeating AmaZulu in the final.

They then successfully pushed for Caf Champions League qualification by finishing behind Mamelodi Sundowns in the Premier Soccer League.

After winning the Nedbank Cup, Riveiro has successfully completed a double in his first season with the club.

Sekhukhune will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup competition next season.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates have a few days to enjoy their triumph before they start focusing on pre-season training.