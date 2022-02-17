Mako expresses his dissatisfaction with Orlando Pirates' 'position under threat'

Orlando Pirates defender Paseka Mako believes the club's position on the Premier Soccer League standings is under threat.



The Buccaneers dropped points when they drew 0-0 with Lamontville Golden Arrows in an encounter that took place at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.



The encounter saw Pirates create the better chances, but they were frustrated by Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede, who walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.



However, Mako rued their slow start to the game and he felt that they did not play well on the night as he reflected on the match.



"I think it was a difficult game, but we were supposed to have won this game. In my opinion, we didn't play well," Mako told the club's social media platforms.



"We started slow. They were coming at us - playing a lot of crosses. We were supposed to close the crosses early. So, for me, I am not happy with this draw."



The draw saw Pirates fail to reduce PSL log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns' lead to 15 points on the league standings with Masandawana having drawn 1-1 with Baroka FC on Monday night.



The Buccaneers are only two points above fifth-placed Royal AM and Mako stressed the importance of winning their home games in order to open a gap between them and fellow top-two hopefuls.



"If you look at the log standings, we are not safe in position two. Other teams around us are winning their games," he added.



"So, we have to win our home games."



Mako and his Pirates teammates have turned their attention to their Caf Confederation Cup match against Libyan side Al-Ittihad which will be played at Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi on Sunday.



A victory over Al-Ittihad would see Bucs consolidate their spot at the top of the Group B standings after they won their opening game against JS Sauora of Algeria last weekend.