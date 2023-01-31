Makhehleni Makhaula: Orlando Pirates sign AmaZulu defensive midfielder

AmaZulu have confirmed captain Makhehleni Makhaula has joined Orlando Pirates with immediate effect.

Makhaula had a pre-contract agreement with Pirates

AmaZulu have opted to let him leave early

Pirates chasing Caf Champions League place

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates had an agreement in place between them and Makhaula to work together after his contract expires at the end of the campaign.

However, the two clubs have opted to complete the deal sooner, with Usuthu confirming their skipper will join the Sea Robbers effective immediately.

WHAT THEY SAID: "AmaZulu Football Club have reached an agreement with Orlando Pirates for the release of club captain and midfielder, Makhehleni Makhaula which takes effect in the current transfer window," Usuthu said in a statement.

"Club President, Sandile Zungu has commended the experienced midfielder’s professionalism since joining Usuthu two-and-a-half years ago.

"'Makhaula leaves with our full blessings. He has served the club very well as captain and was the recipient of the President’s and the player’s player of the year awards two seasons ago with merit.'"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makhaula has played 13 Premier Soccer League matches and played a vital role in helping AmaZulu reach the MTN8 final where they lost to Pirates.

Jose Riveiro will definitely welcome the move as he pushes for the Caf Champions League spot at the end of the season.

WHAT NEXT: Makhaula might make his debut for Pirates on Saturday against PSL leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.