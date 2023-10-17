Makhaula’s agent discusses Orlando Pirates future amid play-time struggles

Orlando Pirates midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula's future at the club hangs in a balance as he has struggled for for game time.

Makhaula joined Pirates in January

His game-time has been reduced

Agent discusses next move

TELL ME MORE: Makhaula joined Pirates from AmaZulu in January, signing an initial 18-month deal with an option to extend by a year.

The 33-year-old played a crucial role as the Sea Robbers finished second in the Premier Soccer League and ended the season with the Nedbank Cup.

However, this season coach Jose Riveiro has to go with other options - Thabang Monare, Miguel Timm, and Siphelo Baloni are all in front of Makhaula in the pecking order.

It begged the question about the future of the midfielder and his agent Sizwe Ntshangase hinted his client might leave.

WHAT HE SAID: "Makhehleni is a professional player who knows he must fight for his place. He continues to maintain a professional attitude," Ntshangase said as quoted by Far Post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Makhaula has made four appearances this season for Pirates but from the substitute's bench.

With his active days almost ending, chances of him extending his stay at the club when his current deal expires in June 2024 are unlikely.

It is clear Riveiro is not keen on making the midfielder his first choice unless those above him are injured.

WHAT NEXT: Makhaula may still get some chances to prove his worth for the Soweto giants and convince Riveiro to give him more games.

After winning the MTN8, the Sea Robbers are still in the race for the Premier Soccer League, Carling Knockout, and the Nedbank Cup.